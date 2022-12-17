Categories Celebrities 12 Of The Wildest Things Celebrities Revealed In 2022 Post author By Larry Fitzmaurice Post date December 17, 2022 No Comments on 12 Of The Wildest Things Celebrities Revealed In 2022 8. Jennifer Coolidge said that she had to go to the hospital because her spray tan made her sick. 12. SZA confirmed that she used to date Drake. The year is almost over, and we’re looking back on 2022. Check out more from the year here! BuzzFeed Daily Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter! Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegram Related Tags celebrities, REVEALED, Wildest ← Bublé isn’t going to help Rishi drive home his message this → Call of Duty streamer Nadia banned from Twitch, know reason – The Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.