‘1923′ series premiere: How to watch the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel

The much anticipated Yellowstone prequel, 1923, will officially premiere Sunday, Dec. 18.

The Yellowstone origin story introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early twentieth century in the mountain west.

According to its official description, the pilot episode introduces the new generation of Duttons as Jacob quashes a dispute between cattle ranchers and sheep herders, Cara informs Liz of the sacrifices of marrying into the Dutton family and another Dutton finds himself far from home.

Those who want to watch the premiere can stream it exclusively on Paramount+.

What is Paramount+?

Paramount+ is the streaming service perfectly catered to those who grew up in the 90′s and early 2000′s. It has all of the early Nickelodeon cartoons from “Spongebob” to “Rocko’s Modern Life” along with MTV hit shows such as “Girl Code” and “Silent Library.”

However, Paramount+ also offers a variety of other channels such as the Smithsonian Channel (for those who love documentaries), VH1, Comedy Central, BET and CBS. And, like many of the other popular streaming platforms, it also creates its own original TV shows.

First time users can take advantage of Paramount+’s free trial. After, you can either select the essentials plan for $4.99 a month with limited ads or the premium package for $9.99 a month without ads.

Students, however, can get 25 percent off the essentials plan for a little over $3 a month.