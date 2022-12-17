‘1923’: Brian Geraghty on Playing a ‘Yellowstone’ Foreman and

From creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan, Paramount+ series 1923 is a prequel that builds out more of the Dutton dynasty first established on-screen in Yellowstone. The show takes place after the events of the previous prequel, 1883, starring Tim McGraw as James Dutton and Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton, which chronicled the story of the family’s journey West to settle in Montana and form the beginnings of what will become the Yellowstone Ranch. When 1923 begins, a new generation of the Dutton family has taken ownership of the Yellowstone — led by James’ brother Jacob (Harrison Ford), his wife Cara (Helen Mirren), and James’ surviving children, who are now running the ranch in his stead. That’s all before they’re confronted with the hardships of such events as Prohibition and the Great Depression — as well as competitors who are constantly looking to take over the land that the Duttons have firmly staked their claim on. The series also stars Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, Jerome Flynn, Jennifer Ehle, Sebastian Roché, and Timothy Dalton.

Ahead of the series’ December 18 premiere on Paramount+, Collider was given the opportunity to speak with several members of 1923‘s ensemble about becoming a part of the Yellowstone franchise, including Geraghty himself. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Geraghty discussed what makes his character, Zane, different from other ranch foremen we may have met before in the franchise, and which characters Zane will have more of a connection to. He also discussed which skills he had to learn and develop further in order to take on this role.

Collider: The role of the ranch foreman is, as we know, a very important one, not just in the series, but to the ranch itself. How is Zane different from the cowboys we’ve already met in this world? What stood out to you about him when you first started reading those scripts?

BRIAN GERAGHTY: So honestly, I thought it was really interesting, the things that he does. He does some cool things. And the loyalty, the undying loyalty. I think he’s a really good man. I think he’s an earnest man, he’s practical. I haven’t played that in a long time. I’ve just been killing people and doing bad things. So I was really interested in that.

Also, it’s not really hard. If Taylor [Sheridan] wanted me to do a nothing part in one of his shows, I would — because I wanted to work with him and be a part of that. So it was really pretty… and then you got Harrison [Ford] and Helen [Mirren]. It’s like a landslide of yes reasons why you would do it, right?

Along those lines, you mentioned Harrison and Helen, and they’re playing characters that are so important to the ranch. They’re the figureheads. But which characters can we look forward to yours having more of a connection to over the course of the first season? I assume Harrison’s Jacob.

GERAGHTY: Harrison and Helen and also Jack, played by Darren Mann. I think Jack is a good character. You potentially will see Zane go outside the ranch, and you’ll get a little bit of a glimpse into his life as well, which I think is extraordinary for the little bit that I’ve seen of it so far. I’m very excited about it.

I’ve heard that the cast participated in a little something called cowboy camp. What was something that you had to learn for this show that you did not know how to do before in your career?

GERAGHTY: Riding a horse well enough to look like I’m a cowboy from 1923 that’s a ranch foreman. That’s it. I just had to put in the time. It was very difficult to be great at it. I’ve ridden before, but not to look like I knew what I was doing. That was really rewarding now, because I’m excited when I get to ride. Every day we are on horses is a great day. Every day we’re on horses with guns is an even better day.

Did you get to learn any roping, stuff like that?

GERAGHTY: I learned roping. I don’t necessarily do it on the show, but I did learn how to rope. I have a rope. I was carrying around a rope for a while, and now, it’s in my closet. But we’re done with the horse part of the show at this point. We finished shooting with them. But yeah, I learned it. I’ll probably… When we’re done, I’ll keep practicing just in case.

1923 premieres Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+.