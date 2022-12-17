Categories
Finance

2022 year in review


In our final episode of 2022, we look back on an especially turbulent year in Westminster – from partygate to Chris Pincher, Ukraine to market meltdown, Boris Johnson to Rishi Sunak, Kwasi Kwarteng and Jeremy Hunt.

We reflect on the most significant events, what we got right and wrong at the time, and what British politics will bring in 2023.

This marks Sebastian Payne’s last episode presenting the podcast, but we will be back in the new year with a new host.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with political editor George Parker, chief political correspondent Jim Pickard, chief UK political columnists Robert Shrimsley and deputy opinion editor Miranda Green.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @SebastianEPayne

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters

Audio: BBC / Sky / ITV

View our accessibility guide.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.