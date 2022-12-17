2022 has been such a bright year with several amazing movies but we are already looking forward to the new year. Quite frankly, it appears like 2023 promises more fun and entertainment than 2022 with several blockbusters lined up for the year — both new and returning titles.

Here is a quick highlight of the 30 most anticipated movies of 2023 and their release dates.

1. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”

Steven Soderbergh announced in 2021 that he would give Channing Tatum and his band of male strippers a last dance. The director is back with a follow-up to his 2015 comedy-drama “Magic Mike XXL” titled “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.”

In this sequel, times are a bit hard for Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) so he decides to have a final dance at the request of a wealthy woman. However, the woman seems to have ulterior motives. This is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of 2022.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is set for a February 10, 2023 release date.

2. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

In 2023 we welcome back teenage Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his titular superhero alter ego Shazam. Batson must work alongside his stepsiblings who also have superpowers to defeat the new villains in town, Hespera and Kalypso — nicknamed the daughters of Atlas.

Release date: March 17, 2023

3. “Creed III”

The Creed franchise is set to receive its third installment in 2023 as directed by Michael B. Jordan who also plays a lead role in the plot. Although we are not certain what the storyline will look like, you can expect to see your favorites such as Jonathan Major, Tessa Thompson, and Phylicia Rashad.

Release date: March 3, 2023

4. “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania”

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” is the third installment of the Ant-Man franchise. There’s been “Ant-Man 1,” followed by “Ant-Man and The Wasp.” In this exciting upcoming release, Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, and her parents Hank and Janet Van Dyne accidentally find themselves in the Quantum realm where they face strange creatures and unexpected realities.

Release date: February 17, 2023

5. “John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)”

After a two-year delay occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic “John Wick: Chapter 4” finally arrives in theaters in 2023. John Wick might have found a way to defeat The High Table, but it will be no smooth ride. He might also be faced with new enemies in the upcoming installment. Should be exciting.

“John Wick” is scheduled for a March 24, 2023 release date.

6. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”

“Game Night” writers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley team up to create this adaptation of the fantasy-adventure “Dungeons & Dragons.” In “Honor Among Thieves,” a band of thieves embarks on an adventure to recover an artifact that they had earlier stolen after discovering the harm it could be used for. Interesting! Sounds like we are set up for a very fun adventure movie.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” arrives on March 31, 2023.

7. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

James Gunn returns to the MCU for one final addition to the “Guardians of the Galaxy” collection. Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana, and Bradley Cooper reprise their starring roles while Chukwudi Iwuji plays a complex villainous role.

The first two installments were Box Office smash hits. It’s therefore not surprising that this one is highly anticipated.

Release date: March 31, 2023

8. “Fast X”

“Fast X” is the tenth installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise. The tenth installment is rumored to be the last from the franchise and will have two parts — this being the first, with the other set to follow in 2024.

There are no hints about the storyline yet, but no doubt Vin Diesel and his crew will likely be back for this final showdown.

“Fast X” is set for a May 19, 2023 release date.

9. “The Little Mermaid”

Mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans but Ariel the youngest daughter of King Triton has fallen for Prince Eric. She is determined to defy the odds. Because of her longing to experience the world above water she makes a pact with a sea witch named Ursula to exchange her voice for human legs, ultimately risking her own life and her father’s kingship position.

Release date: May 25, 2023

10. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is set to take audiences back to the mid-’90s when the Autobots and the Decepticons are still at war. This time around, there will be new breeds of Transformers known as the Maximals.

This seems like a follow-up to the “Beast Wars” storyline and is expected to drop on June 9, 2023.

11. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

The Indiana Jones franchise welcomes its fifth installment on June 30, 2023, a follow-up to “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).”

Harrison Ford is your star act and for the first time, Steven Spielberg will not be in charge. Replacing Spielberg is James Mangold.

12. “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One”

The seventh installment in the Mission Impossible series arrives in theaters on July 14, 2023. Not so much is known about its plot for now but we are certain Tom Cruise still remains Ethan Hunt. Similarly, you can expect to see familiar faces like Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Ving Rhames, and Vanessa Kirby. Esai Morales will be the primary villain.

13. “Barbie”

Following her successful adaptation of “Little Women,” Greta Gerwig takes on a higher task of bringing the most famous doll — Barbie — to live-action. In the storyline, Barbie (Margot Robbie) is banished from Barbie Land and she seeks to find happiness in the human world.

The expected release date is July 21, 2023.

14. “Blue Beetle”

Director Angel Manuel Soto’s action-adventure “Blue Beetle” arrives on August 18, 2023. The much anticipated 2023 movie is about how a Mexican teenager got superpowers from an alien Beetle and how he harnesses it as a superhero.

15. “Oppenheimer”

Robert Oppenheimer is renowned today for as the “father of the atomic bomb.” The titular movie “Oppenheimer” recounts the story of his involvement in the invention of the atomic bomb.

Cillian Murphy stars as the titular character in this biopic expected to be in the theaters by July 21, 2023.

16. “The Marvels”

“The Marvels” is a sequel to the 2019 film “Captain Marvel” and it’s one of five films expected from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2023. It will unite several characters and concepts. Kamala Khan — aka, Ms. Marvel — will make her big screen debut as well. This is not only looking big but also interesting.

Release date: July 28, 2023

17. “Kraven the Hunter”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as a Russian immigrant on a mission to stamp himself as the greatest hunter that has ever lived. The film is already in the post-production stage and is expected to debut on October 6, 2023.

18. “The Exorcist”

David Gordon Green has a thing for horror films. After successfully delivering the trio of Halloween films — Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022) — he is set for another horror franchise. “The Exorcist” is a sequel to the 1973 original story. It is set for an October 13 release date.

19. “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

This “Hunger Games” is a prequel to the original story of “The Hunger Games.” The younger Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) was selected to mentor Lucy Gray (Rachel Zegler) for the 10th Hunger Games. The relationship soon buds into a thrilling adventure following Lucy Gray’s decision to defy the rules during the reaping ceremony. Who then is the songbird and who is the snake? I guess we’ll find out come November 17 when the Francis Lawrence-directed film hits the theaters.

20. “Wonka”

“Wonka” is a story of how young Willy Wonka met the Oompa-Loompas during one of his adventures. The Paul King-directed movie is expected to be released on December 15, 2022.

21. “Extraction 2”

“Extraction 2” is a sequel to 2020 hit American action-thriller “Extraction,” an adaptation of the graphic novel Ciudad written by Ande Parks, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, Joe Russo, and Eric Skillman.

Sam Hargrave is still the director while Chris Hemsworth, Adam Bessa, and Golshifteh Farahani all reprise their roles. “Extraction 2” is personally in my top five most anticipated movies of 2023. No precise release date yet but it is expected between early-to-mid 2023.

22. “A Haunting in Venice”

Set in post-World War II, a guest is murdered at a seance that had a retired detective, Poirot in attendance. This forces the former detective to come out of retirement to uncover the mystery murder.

23. “Knock at the Cabin”

While on a vacation, a family is taken hostage by four armed strangers whose only demand is that the hostages make an unthinkable choice to stop the apocalypse. We’ll find out the rest of the story when the anticipated movie is released on February 3, 2023.

24. “The Flash”

We’ve been thrilled to watch a TV show with the same title but in 2023 get ready for the feature film edition. While the plot is unknown, what is clear is that the film is an adaptation of the same famous ‘The Flash,’ The comic book superhero. So expect to see the multiverses and crossover shenanigans.

25. “The Nun 2”

“The Conjuring” franchise which has grown since making its debut about a decade ago is set to expand further. “The Nun 2” is the second part of the 2018 hit film “The Nun,” a “Conjuring 2” spinoff. “The Nun” is a pure horror mystery-thriller so brace for some topsy-turvy visuals as the highly anticipated Warner Bros movie arrives in theaters September 8, 2023.

26. “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is a follow-up to 2018’s “Aquaman.” Patrick Wilson (Ocean Master), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta), and Amber Heard (Mera) join the DC superhero in this action-adventure set to be released on December 25, 2023.

27. “Infinity Pool”

James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em Foster (Cleopatra Coleman) are vacationing at an exquisite island resort when a tragic accident unsettles their stay at the resort. “Infinity Pool” is set for a January 27 release date.

28. “M3gan”

“M3gan” is a lifelike doll designed by robotics engineer Gemma to keep a child company. However, In a turn of events, M3gan begins to seek a life of its own causing several unimaginable consequences. “M3gan” should arrive as early as January 6, 2023.

29. “The Expendables 4”

The star-studded “Expendables” is back and this time they square against a very powerful arms dealer. The Scott Waugh-directed movie features Jason Statham, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Sylvester Stallone, and Tony Jaa.

Release date: September 22, 2023

30. “Killers of the Flower Moon”

The last movie on our list of the most anticipated movies of 2023 is Martin Scorsese’s crime drama which would feature Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. The casting and plot are enough reasons to desire to see the movie. In the storyline, a series of mysterious deaths in Osage County, Oklahoma necessitates a major F.B.I investigation. “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an adaptation of a crime book of the same title. The movie premieres sometime in 2023 — no official date yet.

More BuddyTV Movie Suggestions

BuddyTV will keep you posted as soon as any of the most anticipated movies of 2023 begins to drop so keep checking. In the meantime, you can visit our website for several movie and TV show inspirations.