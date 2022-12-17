4 simple and powerful tips for mastering your iPhone calculator

The Apple iPhone has tons of unique little tricks within each of its apps, and you have to really play around with it to figure out what’s hidden. The one you may not expect to find is actually in the calculator app.

So, if you’re trying to figure out what to tip your waiter at a restaurant or simply adding up how much money you’ve spent over the last week, these quick tips will certainly make your life easier.

How to delete a single digit

If you type an incorrect digit in your calculator app, you do not have to press the C button to clear it and start all over again. Instead, simply swipe your finger to the left or right at the top of the display and the last digit you typed will disappear.

How to use the scientific calculator

If you need to perform more complicated math equations such as exponents, square roots, etc., simply open your calculator app and turn your iPhone sideways. This will reveal an entire scientific calculator keyboard that offers tons of mathematical options, just like a real calculator.

How to copy and paste from within the calculator app

If you need to quickly input your calculator results into another app, you don’t necessarily need to memorize the number itself. Simply double-tap the number to copy it, then paste it to wherever you need it to go.

How to use Spotlight Search to quickly do a calculation

Calculator functions are also built into your Spotlight Search function on your iPhone. So if you don’t feel like going into your calculator app, you don’t have to.

Swipe left on your Home screen to reveal the Spotlight search page

Type any simple math equation (addition, subtraction, etc.) into the search bar and the results will appear directly below.

For more of my iPhone tips, head over to CyberGuy.com and search "Apple"