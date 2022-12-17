59-year-old’s ‘stress’ turned out to be Alzheimer’s disease

Dementia symptoms can be extremely subtle and vague at the outset, making them hard to pick up. They also vary significantly from one case to another, but a great number of patients have one symptom in common. Aside from memory loss, recurring bouts of anxiety are frequently described in the months or years leading up to a diagnosis. Often, however, stress is attributed to other causes.

Individuals in their 70s or 80s who start experiencing memory loss should be reasonably concerned that they have some form of dementia, but even people in younger age groups can become affected.

Young-onset dementia is relatively uncommon, but it still affects an estimated 70,800 adults in the UK, according to Dementia UK.

Most of these patients are formally diagnosed in their 50s and 60s, but individuals as young as 30 can develop cognitive decline.

Jude Thorp, a former employee at The National Theatre, was in her fifties when she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities.

