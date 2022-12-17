Categories
Entertainment

9 best new HBO Max movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten


HBO Max‘s movie selection keeps getting better. So, while you could just jump straight to our list of the best movies on HBO Max, we thought you also might want to know what the world of reputable critics think about House Max’s streaming offerings. 

And so we chronicled the best HBO Max movies with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 95% and up. That story, the first in this series, debuted in August. But HBO Max isn’t a service that rests on its laurels, earning the title of best streaming service by adding more critically-acclaimed movies each month. So, back in October, I rounded up seven newly-added HBO Max movies with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 90% and up.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.