A-League star smashed in face with metal bin as fans attack

The A-League match between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City was forced to be suspended after a brawl broke out following a shocking clash between fans and players, with one player appearing to be struck in the face with a metal bin. The game was halted with the score at 1-0 to Victory in the Melbourne derby as tempers became heated, with supporters spilling out onto the pitch and one appearing to strike a goalkeeper in the face with the metal object.

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport/football

Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.