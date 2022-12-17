A ‘pawfect’ holiday season: Families adopt pets at MEGA Adoption

ROANOKE, Va. – Families got to bring home an early Christmas present that likes treats and belly rubs.

Angels of Assisi’s MEGA Pet Adoption Event brings together shelters, rescues, and volunteers from across the Roanoke region to get pets adopted.

After families adopted their pets, some of them took photos with Santa and their new best friends.

Other organizations involved included Bedford County Animal Shelter, Bedford Cares, the Regional Center of Animal Care and Protection, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society, Martinsville-Henry SPCA, and Alleghany Humane Society.

Executive Director of Angels of Assisi, Lisa O’Neill, says the holidays are very important when it comes to emptying their shelters.

“At Angels of Assisi, we believe that the holidays are a perfect time to add a new family member to your family, especially a homeless pet,” O’Neill said.

The holidays can also be very trying times for some families. Angels of Assisi is looking to help out with a free pet food giveaway this upcoming week.

On Monday and Wednesday starting at noon, families can go to Roanoke Fruit and Produce to get some free pet food. They encourage you to bring along your new best friends with you.