Aberdeen 0-1 Celtic: Callum McGregor’s late winner puts Ange

Callum McGregor returned from injury to fire Celtic nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table as his late strike earned a 1-0 victory over a stubborn Aberdeen side.

Ange Postecoglou’s side enjoyed domination of matters at a cold Pittodrie but looked to be dropping two points despite having 81 per cent possession and producing 30 wasteful shots.

Yet on attempt number 31, McGregor finally broke Aberdeen’s resistance – which saw the hosts fail to record a shot on target due to their desire to sit deep and soak up pressure – by firing in from the edge of the box on 87 minutes for Celtic’s 200th goal under manager Postecoglou.

Aberdeen, who were booed off at full-time, sit 20 points behind Celtic having picked up only their second home defeat of the season.

How Celtic found a way to win (again)

McGregor had been out with a knee injury since October, but his immediate return to the starting line-up meant the champions were nearly at full strength for their first game back after the World Cup. Only Josip Juranovic is still in Qatar for Croatia’s third-placed play-off tie with Morocco on Saturday.

The alternative right-back option was Anthony Ralston, whose early shot was blocked well in the Aberdeen box, with Matt O’Riley blasting the rebound over from the loose ball.

Jota went closer for Celtic a few minutes later, curling a shot towards the top corner after cutting inside from the left but Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos was equal to the strike.

At the other end, Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes won a dangerous free-kick for Aberdeen in spectacular fashion, running from the edge of his own box to the other before being hauled down by Cameron Carter-Vickers. Leighton Clarkson could only fire the dead ball scenario over Joe Hart’s crossbar, in what ended up being one of only two shots produced by the hosts.

But back came the Celtic offensive, as Reo Hatate’s snapshot inside the box was heading into the bottom corner and had to be palmed away by Roos. Kyogo Furuhashi then rounded the Dutch goalkeeper after being played in behind by McGregor, but Anthony Stewart was on the line to cut off his effort from a tight angle.

Celtic had over 80 per cent possession at Pittodrie





For the second period, Postecoglou brought on Liel Abada for Daizen Maeda at half-time and the forward had an immediate impact. The Israel winger was played through in the box by Ralston and squared to Kyogo for a simple tap-in, but the Japan forward put the effort wide in baffling fashion.

That moment sparked a flurry of Celtic chances, with both Hatate and Jota blazing over from the edge of the box and Abada seeing a near-post snapshot saved by Roos.

Celtic’s potency down the right continued as Ralston found Kyogo in the box, but his acrobatic effort flew wide. Moments later, Jota’s cross found Greg Taylor at the back post – but the left-back blasted his first-time strike waywards.

Postecoglou brought on the industrious Giorgios Giakoumakis for goalscoring inspiration, as he flicked on to fellow replacement David Turnbull – who fired straight at Roos – while the Greece forward saw a free header in the box fly over with five minutes left.

But McGregor’s fizzing effort from the edge of the box flew past Roos at the far post to spark jubilation in the Celtic away end and a huge sense of relief for Postecoglou, Kyogo and company.

McGregor’s late winner sparked jubilant scenes in the away end





What’s next?

Aberdeen host Rangers on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 8pm.

Celtic’s next match is at home to Livingston the following evening. That game kicks-off at 7.45pm.