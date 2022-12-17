Actor Ed Begley Jr. to Discuss How He Walks the Talk About Green

Ed Begley Jr.

Actor and environmental pioneer Ed Begley Jr., will talk about his personal journey as a sustainable-living activist, 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Congregation B’nai B’rith, 1000 San Antonio Creek Road, Santa Barbara.

Begley’s committed lifestyle was the subject of the green living reality show “Living with Ed,” and he continues to promote earth-friendly ideas and products through his writings.

Begley will also discuss his 50-year Hollywood career from his breakout TV role as Dr. Victor Ehrlich on “St. Elsewhere” to his more recent film “Book Club” with Diane Keaton and Candice Bergen.

Begley will be in conversation with local author Barbara Greenleaf, who is the founder of ECO Team, a community organization that encourages others to make small changes to live more sustainably.

Admission is free and open to the community, and on-site parking is available. For more information, visit www.cbbsb.org.