Adding garlic to your meals could help lower cholesterol, expert

“Garlic inhibits the enzymes squalene monooxygenase and HMG-CoA, which are required to produce cholesterol, and hence may directly reduce the synthesis of cholesterol.

“Garlic also has specific effects on liver function to increase bile acid secretion, aiding the breakdown and excretion of cholesterol.”

A warning

But she added: “Although garlic is safe and generally well tolerated, it can interfere with some medications such as anticoagulants, antivirals and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs) so if you take regular medication, always check with your GP or pharmacist before taking garlic supplements.

“It is safer and easier to regularly add garlic to your cooking.