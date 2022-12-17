AI Time Machine Shows You What You Would Look Like Through

Have you ever thought you would have been better-suited to living in a different time altogether? Is there a period in the past that really calls to you?

Most of us have thought that at one time or another (history nerds more than others), and now there’s an AI tool that will take your picture and transport it into the past.

The tool, developed by AI image generation specialists Astria, is available on genealogy platform MyHeritage, and allows you to see what you might have looked like in the past.

Alon Burg, CEO of Astria, is excited about the partnership.

“We are delighted to collaborate with MyHeritage to apply our technology to the field of family history. Generative AI is an exhilarating new frontier, and we’re very excited that this integration will create fun and meaningful experiences for millions of people worldwide.”

Gilad Japhet, founder and CEO of MyHeritage, talked about the AI Time Machine in a statement.

“Over the past 3 years we released many successful features that use the power of AI to bring historical photos to life. ‘AI Time Machine’ is a new twist on this theme, inviting you to travel to the past and see yourself as you might have looked at the time of your ancestors.”

The technology behind the app is based on Stable Diffusion, a relatively new deep-learning neural network. It can generate images using text prompts and modify existing images based on text input.

The second capability is what’s powering the AI Time Machine, taking 10-25 photos of users and placing them in different periods of history.

People think the results are pretty great, and it’s not the first time MyHeritage has used cutting-edge AI, but this time their efforts seem to be really taking off.

Here are some more examples…

These are pretty amazing…

Think you’re gonna try it?

I’m gonna try it.

For sure!

And here’s a collection of some other folks who put their images through this tool.

Btw, it’s free for a limited time.