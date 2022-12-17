Categories
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram


It’s Instagram official for former MLB slugger Alex Rodriguez after he revealed he is in a relationship with 42-year-old fitness guru and registered nurse Jac Cordeiro. 

Rodriguez and Cordeiro have been linked romantically since October, per Entertainment Tonight, and they’ve been seen in New York City together. 

Rodriguez, 47, posted a picture of himself, Cordeiro and his two daughters, Nastaha and Ella, at a Christmas party in the city. 

In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez sit courtside during an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers in Miami.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

“From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas,” Rodriguez captioned the photo. 

The former New York Yankees star also added a couple Instagram stories with two more photos with Cordeiro.  

ALEX RODRIGUEZ FEELS ‘GRATEFUL’ FOR HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ, SAYS HE’S ‘IN A GREAT PLACE’

This is Rodriguez’s first public relationship since he and Jennifer Lopez broke off their engagement. In March 2021, there was some speculation that the split happened, but Entertainment Tonight said they were trying to make it work. 

But they made a joint breakup announcement April 15, 2021.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the statement said. 

Just days after the breakup, Lopez was back with Ben Affleck. They have been together since and are now married. 

A-ROD’S NEW MYSTERY WOMAN HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED

“First of all, I would say I’m glad I’m not gonna ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me,” Rodriguez told CNN’s Chris Wallace after being asked if he was bothered by Lopez’s relationship with Affleck. “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience and I wish her and the children – who are smart and beautiful and wonderful – I wish them the very best.”

In this July 11, 2017, file photo, former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez reports from the field during the MLB All-Star Game in Miami. 

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Rodriguez and Lopez dated for four years prior to their breakup. They were engaged in March 2019. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.





