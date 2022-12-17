All 19 Netflix TV Shows Canceled In 2022 (So Far)

Each year, we’re forced to say some painful goodbyes. It happens without fail, a new slew of TV shows are canceled, some beloved, others less so. Some shows go away without getting a proper ending to their story, while others get a planned conclusion that won’t leave us hanging. Once upon a time, it was surprising to see streaming service giant Netflix adding shows to the list, but those days have come and gone.

Now, Netflix cancels a decently long list of shows practically every year. While many of them didn’t get past the first season or two, there are also long-running shows that meet their end because, well, TV shows simply can’t go on forever. After all, the kids on Stranger Things aren’t exactly kids anymore. How much longer could Netflix have realistically expected to see them run around Hawkins chasing monsters?

With that in mind, we’re taking a look at every show Netflix has canceled this year. Thankfully, we’re getting the satisfaction of some of these shows playing out in full (and they may not even technically end this year, depending on how release schedules play out). Others, though, are simply gone too soon. After you’ve made it through this list, make sure to check out our recap of every show canceled across the network and streaming landscape this year.