Amidst pickleball vs tennis feud, tennis players Jack Sock and

Tennis players Jack Sock and John Isner are set to compete in the Pickleball Team Championships.

With the pickleball vs tennis feud growing by the day, the participation of the two American players is sure to ratchet things up even further.

The Pickleball Team Championship will have four teams participating. Each team consists of three women and four men and will go head-to-head in a round-robin format. This will be followed by two semi-final fixtures that will eventually decide the finalists.

Several tennis personalities have voiced their disapproval of the newly emerging sport. Some even fear that the rising popularity of pickleball could represent a threat to tennis’ fanbase.

World No. 41 Isner has already taken part in a charity pickleball doubles match in Dallas, where he paired up with NBA star Dirk Nowitzki. They squared off against Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler of the Professional Golfers’ Association.

What tennis players have said about pickleball