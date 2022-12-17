Andrey Rublev: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic know exactly what to

Andrey Rublev believes Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are using their enormous experience and knowledge about tennis to still be strong forces in the game. Nadal, 36, captured two Grand Slams this year and now he is a record 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Djokovic, who wasn’t allowed to play in two Grand Slams this year, won Wimbledon this year and now he has 21 Majors. “First of all, because they are among the greatest of all history and just happened that are in this same era.

On top of that, they have amazing experience from the journey they’ve been through in tennis. So they know exactly what to do in the right moment,” Rublev told CLAY.

Rublev dreams of becoming a Grand Slam champion

Rublev has been one of the best players for the past few years.

Rublev is a six-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist but he has never reached a Major semifinal. This year, Rublev identified the mental part as the thing that is preventing him from making a big Grand Slam breakthrough. “At least is the first step.

Many people don’t want to accept they have weaknesses, because they feel maybe afraid others will learn more about them, or maybe because of egos. It´s been a journey. I’ve know my weakness for many years. For me the mental thing is the hardest part.

Is easier to improve technical stuff or physical stuff for me. Maybe other players will struggle to improve the backhand and can easily control the mental part. Every person have his weapons and weaknesses. I improve the forehand very natural, yeah,” Rublev said.

For the future, Rublev knows what he wants – Grand Slams and the world No 1 ranking. “Of course I want to achieve the maximum. To win a Slam, to win few Slams, to be number one. But nobody know if I will make it or not. Everyone wants to win. Time will show if it will finally happen,” Rublev noted.