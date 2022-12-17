Animoca Brands announces Mocaverse, the NFT collection to empower

Animoca Brands, the Hong Kong-based company advancing digital property rights for gaming and the open metaverse, announced Thursday Mocaverse, its official PFP NFT collection designed to strengthen the company’s ecosystem of Web3 and metaverse-centric projects.

In a statement, Animoca Brands said the Mocaverse NFT collection represents the shared values and ethos of the firm and its portfolio companies and partners. The collection will be released starting in the first quarter of 2023.

According to the statement, Mocaverse comprises 8,888 NFTs of characters called Mocas, each belonging to one of five tribes: Dreamers, Builders, Angels, Connectors, and Neo-Capitalists. Each of the tribes represents the diverse yet complementary personas of changemakers in Web3.

Mocaverse will feature four main categories of utility, known as realms, representing the collection’s core pillars: learn, play, build, and do good. The realms will function as channels for users to exchange ideas, seek new knowledge, and grow as a community.

Owners of Mocas will enjoy various membership benefits including opportunities for learning together (such as expert AMAs and masterclasses), playing together (via game passes and exclusive in-game assets), building together (accelerator program), and doing good together (organizing and contributing to social causes).

Mocaverse is designed to form stronger connections between Animoca Brands’ group companies, partners, portfolio, cross-project collaborations, and the various forms of utility found across the Animoca Brands ecosystem.

Like the ecosystem it represents, Mocaverse will continue to evolve and add new utility and collaborations, which will be announced as they become available.

Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of over 380 projects focused on various sectors within the Web3 industry, ranging from blockchain games, to esports, to platforms and marketplaces.

Mocaverse will improve the connections and cohesiveness of this sprawling ecosystem to bring together the best builders, thought leaders, and early adopters with the goal to innovate, create, and grow a supportive Web3 community.

“The community of Animoca Brands stretches around the world and across the open metaverse. Our family and friends include builders and leaders who are shaping Web3 culture and creating the future of this space,

“Mocaverse is an opportunity to create a tighter and more synergistic community as we strengthen the connections between our teams and portfolio, and create new ways to build the next great projects and platforms,” said Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands.

Mocaverse NFTs are reserved exclusively for friends and family of Animoca Brands, including the following eligible parties: Animoca Brands’ institutional and retail investors; employees of Animoca Brands and its subsidiaries; management teams of companies in Animoca Brands’ Web3 investment portfolio; partners of Animoca Brands.

Additional special eligibility criteria for Mocaverse will be communicated soon. All eligible parties will receive a free mint quota and a paid mint quota and should already have received an email to submit their wallet address for the minting event.

Animoca Brands is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification that is working to advance digital property rights and contribute to the establishment of the open metaverse.

The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E.

It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Forj, Lympo, Animoca Brands Japan, Grease Monkey Games, Eden Games, Darewise, Notre Game, TinyTap, Be Media, and PIXELYNX. Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 380 Web3 investments, including Colossal, Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others.