Anker’s Eufy robot vacuums are up to 51 percent off at Amazon

If you’d like help keeping your floors clean, a robot vacuum is a great way to go — but they’re usually pretty pricy. Right now Amazon is discounting many models of Eufy vacs, with deals up to 51 percent off, putting many of them below the discounts we saw for Black Friday. The biggest call out from the sale is the Eufy RoboVac X8. Both the vacuum-only model and the mop-plus-vac hybrid are on sale. The RoboVac X8 Hybrid is going for $280 instead of its usual $550. That’s a 49 percent discount and $40 cheaper than it was for Cyber Week. If you don’t need the mopping powers of the hybrid model, the RoboVac X8 is down to $260. That’s a $240 discount which is also $40 less than it was for post-Thanksgiving sales.

If you’re not familiar with the brand, Eufy vacs tends to be more affordable alternatives to Shark and iRobot offerings, but they performed admirably in our tests. We particularly liked the Eufy RoboVac 11S for its thin profile (that can reach more places), good suction and remarkable collision avoidance. We even named the 11S the best “bang for your buck option” in our budget smart vac guide. One thing to note is that it doesn’t have WiFi, you’ll rely on the remote to handle most vacuuming chores, including scheduling. That said, it is one of the cheaper robo-vacs to begin with, and the sale brings the price down to $200. For a little more suction power, you might go for the RoboVac 11S Max. It’s down to $150, but only for Prime members, otherwise it’s $250.

The RoboVac G30 Edge is a model we recommend if you want something a little newer than the S11, prefer having WiFi capabilities and are willing to spend a little extra. It usually retails for $290 but is $160, or 45 percent off, during the sale. And finally, the biggest discount of the sale goes to the RoboVac G30 Hybrid, which adds mopping duty to its list of capabilities. The Hybrid has the same suction power at the G30 Edge and the same 100 minute runtime, but you’ll usually pay an $80 premium over the Edge for the mop technology. Thanks to the sale, the two-in-one vac is down to just $180, which is a healthy 51 percent discount.

All the vacuums in the sale are sold either by Woot (an Amazon company) or by Eufy, which is owned by Anker (a long-time Amazon partner). Amazon will be shipping all of the units, and while it’s too late to get most of these by Christmas, they’re a great deal if you’re looking to keep your floors clean in the new year without adding anything to your to-do list.

