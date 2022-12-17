Apple Music Sing: All The Devices Compatible With The Karaoke

Apple Music Sing, a brand-new feature that turns any Apple device into a karaoke contraption, is a highly anticipated addition to the music-streaming platform. Included as an update on iOS 16.2, the existing option to view song lyrics through the app is now enhanced by new functionality, such as being able to sing more in sync, adjust vocal levels, and seamlessly duet with others. However, even though Apple’s announcement says the feature should be available to all Apple Music subscribers around the world, it seems like only those who run the service on compatible Apple devices will be covered.

Owning just any iPhone or iPad doesn’t guarantee access to Apple Music Sing, either. The company told TechCrunch that in order to enjoy Apple Music’s new karaoke mode, a listener would have to have an iPhone 11 or newer, or a third-generation iPhone SE. Of all the iPhone models that are listed as compatible with iOS 16, Apple Music Sing will only be accessible on the iPhone SE (3rd generation), iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14, plus all of their corresponding mini, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max versions, as well as newer models that have yet to come out.

Other Apple Devices You Can Try Apple Music Sing On

As for Apple Music subscribers who prefer to use an iPad, karaoke compatibility will only be available for the iPad (9th generation), iPad Mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation), and iPad Pro (3rd generation), including any of these gadgets’ later and newer models. In addition, owners of the new Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) should also be able to use the feature.

Apple Music Sing should be available to anyone who upgrades the aforementioned devices to iOS 16.2 or newer. However, it doesn’t mean the feature is available for every single song available on Apple Music. According to TechCrunch, only 80 percent of the platform’s entire music catalog will be transformed into karaoke songs in time for general release, but more should be gradually covered as time goes on.

To aid Apple Music fans in finding songs to try out, there will be a new ‘Sing’ category tile that contains over 50 playlists that cover various music genres, eras, and occasions that will appeal to any type of singer, amateur or otherwise. To get started, simply play any song from the ‘Sing’ catalog, and at the bottom of the screen, tap the currently playing song to pull up its page. Next, tap the lyrics icon in the bottom-left corner to start seeing the words to the song. On top of the music controls, hit the microphone icon and use the slider to tweak the vocals’ volume levels. The last — and most important step — to do to test-drive Apple Music Sing is to start belting out the notes and enjoy a karaoke spree.

