Argentina squad looking at ‘GOAT’ Messi to inspire World Cup

Argentina are banking on Lionel Messi’s individual brilliance trumping France’s collective strength in Sunday’s World Cup final. The bookmakers find the two sides almost impossible to separate in what promises to be a coin-toss showpiece.

But Argentina believe their inspirational captain, who will break Lothar Matthaus’s tournament finals appearance record at the Lusail Stadium, will be the man to make the difference. “People say France are the favourites but we have the advantage of having the greatest player of all time,” said Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

“I saw a great Messi at the Copa America but in this World Cup he took a step forward. He’s playing better. It’s quite difficult to beat that version of Messi but he did it. He’s excited, he’s full of joy and this helps us so much.”

Messi led Argentina to the Copa America trophy 18 months ago – their first triumph at the tournament since 1993 – with four goals and five assists. Now he is on to win the World Cup Golden Boot after a wonderful personal tournament which has seen him score five goals and supply three assists.

