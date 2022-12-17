Aubrey Plaza Responds to Indie Movie Becoming Netflix Hit

Aubrey Plaza rose to fame playing April Ludgate in the hit sitcom, Parks and Recreation, but now she’s known for a range of films and shows. She’s starred in indie films such as Black Bear and Ingrid Goes West as well as comic book shows like Legion in addition to comedies such as Happiest Season, not to mention the newest season of The White Lotus and the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The year, she also played the titular role in Emily the Criminal, a crime thriller written and directed by John Patton Ford. The movie had a small release, but it was a hit among critics, earning a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the movie is streaming on Netflix, and it’s doing quite well. In fact, Plaza recently spoke to The Playlist about Emily the Criminal being #4 on Netflix’s top movies list.

“Yes, yes! I love to hear it,” Plaza said of the movie’s Netflix ranking. “I’m shocked. Man, it’s everything you could ask for such a small movie to be … I mean, I don’t know what the other top four movies are, but we were number two last week in between Bullet Train and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. And I’m looking at it going, ‘Our movie was so small.’ And the fact that it’s broken through the noise is, it’s just … Honestly, it’s like a dream come true. I mean, I can’t believe it.”

“Oh, 100,000,000%,” she added when asked if the movie’s popularity makes her happier as a producer than as the star. “Yeah. I mean, the movie is my baby. Any movie that I produce, it’s a baby, it’s a living, breathing thing that you birthed out of your whatever.”

What is Emily the Criminal About?

Written and Directed by John Patton Ford, Plaza stars in the film as the titular Emily, a young woman saddled with student debt and locked out of the job market due to a minor criminal record. Desperate for income, she takes a shady gig as a “dummy shopper,” buying goods with stolen credit cards supplied by a handsome and charismatic middleman named Youcef (Theo Rossi). Faced with a series of dead-end job interviews, Emily soon finds herself seduced by the quick cash and illicit thrills of black-market capitalism, and increasingly interested in her mentor Youcef. Together, they hatch a plan to bring their business to the next level in Los Angeles.

Emily the Criminal is now streaming on Netflix.