Australia to host world’s environment ministers, promote billions

Australia will host a global environment summit in 2024 in a bid to secure billions of dollars in new investment to restore natural habitats and protect more areas from harmful development.
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek, who is in Montreal for the COP15 biodoversity conference, will on Sunday announce that Australia will host the summit to “supercharge” private investment in the environment.
Most of the world’s environment ministers are expected to attend the Australian summit and Plibersek will announce the host city in the coming months.
Plibersek is adopting an increasingly ambitious agenda in the portfolio after announcing a major suite of reforms to federal environment laws that would create a new national Environmental Protection Agency.
She has also spearheaded the push in Montreal for all countries to adopt a target of protecting 30 per cent of their land and 30 per cent of their seas by 2030 through the creation of marine reserves, national parks and other protected areas.
Plibersek said protecting and repairing nature was a “massive job” and while governments have a big role to play, they can’t do it alone.
“In Australia, it’s estimated we need to spend over $1 billion a year to protect and restore nature,” she said.
“That’s why the summit will focus on how to encourage private finance for on-the-ground nature repair projects, such as restoring mangroves, protecting waterways, and re-establishing habitat for threatened species.”
The Australian summit will aim to work out a way to better funnel private investment into protecting and repairing nature, as well as help countries reach the goals agreed on in Montreal such as protecting 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030.
Source link