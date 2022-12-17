Australia vs South Africa First Test Day 2 live scores and

Welcome to news.com.au’s live coverage of Day 2 of the First Test between Australia and South Africa in Brisbane.

An enthralling opening day of play saw 15 wickets fall to the Gabba green monster with the tourists clawing their way back into the contest with some late wickets.

After being run through for just 152, South Africa had Australia 5/145 at stumps.

The Aussie tail offered little resistance as the wickets continued to fall on Sunday.

Australia’s total gives the home side a lead of 66 runs heading into the second innings.

Take a look below to see all the action as it unfolds (all times AEDT).

2.15pm: South Africa in ‘dire straits’

The South African batting line-up is crumbling all over again following the dismissal of Sarel Erwee for just three runs.

Cameron Green took a fantastic catch high above his head in the gully after Erwee got a thick edge on the delivery from Pat Cummins.

“They are in dire straits South Africa,” Adam Gilchrist said in commentary for Fox Sports.

South Africa is now 3/5 and this match looks like it could be over very soon.

1.15pm: Starc gets 300th with absolute ripper

Mitchell Starc has taken his 300th Test wicket with one of the finest deliveries you will ever see.

The fiersome left-hander ripped Rassie van der Dussen’s stumps apart with an in-swinging off-cutter that was absolutely impossible to defend.

The South African batsman could only shake his head in disbelief as the ball tore right through his defences and obliterated his stumps.

“What a peach to get it with, the in-swinging, full delivery, stumps going everywhere, take a bow my man,” Kerry O’Keefe said in commentary for Fox Cricket.

“What a milestone to get with your signature ball, the in-swinging off-cutter to open up the gate of a right-hander.

“How delighted is he that he got it with that rock. Well-bowled champion.”

Just minutes earlier South Africa lost their first wicket of the second innings after Pat Cummins trapped captain Dean Elgar LBW.

12.40pm: Aussie tail wiped out

South Africa demolished Australia’s lower order with the Aussies losing 3/1 to end the innings.

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon both looked helpless against the short ball and were both removed for a duck.

The wickets of Mitchell Starc, Cummins and Lyon all fell inside a three over spell of menacing short balls from Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Cummins looked desperately out of touch when facing a short ball barrage from Rabada and fell for a duck from three deliveries.

He tried to slog a shortish ball but was only able to send a top edge down the throat of Anrich Nortje.

He was nearly out on his first ball when another bouncer struck him on a wrist guard.

Minutes earlier Ngidi showed incredible athleticism to get down low and snare Mitch Starc caught and bowled.

Starc bunted the ball back down the wicket and Ngidi reached down low to get both hands around the ball before as he fell forward onto his elbows and knees.

12pm: ‘That’s weird’: Head falls in the nineties

Travis Head was caught behind after getting some glove onto a dangerous short ball from red-hot South African quick Anrich Nortje.

The bowler had two wickets in his first four deliveries of the series after he got Cameron Green nicking off a ball that was pitched up.

Green fell for 18 from 19 balls when his cover drive ended up flying to third slip. However, the catch bobbled up when the fielder couldn’t control it, and it ended up in the hands of first slip Sarel Erwee, who had raced over to help.

There was even more drama just a minute later when Head was removed on 92 — having also been dismissed for 99 against the West Indies in Adelaide.

Head tried to turn the ball down to fine leg, but the delivery climbed aggressively and grabbed some of his glove as it sailed underneath his bottom hand.

Head referred the decision to the DRS after it appeared to miss the glove and strike his torso.

Closer replays showed there was contact and it was confirmed by the Snicko technology. However, the further decision was further confused when hot spot technology didn’t detect any contact between the glove and ball.

Ian Smith said in commentary for Fox Cricket: “It looked for a second as if (it would be overturned). That’s quite a weird scenario that.”

11am: Warner’s Baggy Green reveal is simply ‘ugly’

After Steve Smith caused such a commotion when he showed off just how decimated his iconic Baggy Green cap looks after playing 89 Tests — David Warner has now revealed his cap is equally in a state of disrepair.

The state of Smith’s baggy green raised a debate on social media over whether his well-worn cap was a sign of “disrespect for a national icon”.

Aussie cricketers used to be awarded a new cap for each tour and there is no rule for players not to get a replacement from Cricket Australia. But players see the more dilapidated the cap, the more senior the player.

Warner showed his seniority on Sunday, revealing his worn cap in a segment with Ricky Ponting.

“We only got one cap. Back in the day, they used to get one every series. For us, you only get one cap, we wear it with pride,” he told Channel 7.

“It is wear and tear. It does look a bit ugly but it will get repaired. I will get the front bit done, not sure about the top.”

Ponting told fans to back off from criticising Smith and Warner.

“Everyone’s got their own opinion so the players can have their own opinion,” the Channel 7 commentator said.

“If they’re happy wearing the old cap, wear it. It is no different than a dirty pair of shoes or a bat for a season and a half and the face is all dirty. It is a piece of your equipment that you would feel more comfortable with that than playing in the same baggy green and changing it.

“Smithy is playing this game in a brand new cap, the whole day he was stretching it and getting it to feel right. Each to their own opinion.”

10am: ‘Nasty’ sign Warner is cooked’

Australia’s top order collapsed after David Warner was out for a golden duck on the first ball of the innings on Saturday.

The attacking opener’s miserable start to the summer leaves his Test career on the edge, having failed to record a century since January 2020.

It was ugly for Warner on Day 1 when he fended a short-pitched delivery to short leg where he was caught out by Khaya Zondo.

“David Warner just took his eye off the ball and he’s paid the price,” former Australian Test batter Mark Waugh said on Fox Cricket.

“Nothing’s gone David Warner’s way – he keeps making mistakes and keeps paying a high price.

“It was nasty … once you take your eye off it, anything can happen.”

Waugh said on Day 2 the dismissal was particularly concerning from a technical point of view with Warner appearing to take his eye off the ball.

10am: Heartbreak for Steve Smith in late twist

Australia looked in real trouble at 3/27 before Steve Smith and Travis Head arrived at the crease.

The pair steadied the ship with a 117-run partnership to tilt the game in Australia’s favour.

Head was particularly impressive, striking a counterattacking half century to be 78 not out at stumps.

It looked like the Aussies were cruising before Smith was clean bowled for 36 by an absolute peach from Anrich Nortje and nightwatchman Scott Boland was caught behind.

Nortje sent Smith’s bails flying towards the boundary rope with arguably the ball of the day.

At stumps, Australia was 5/145, trailing South Africa by just seven runs.