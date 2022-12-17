Back to the Future exhibition lands in UK with items used in

Back In Time Exhibition: A Tribute to Back to the Future is the largest collection of set pieces and memorabilia from the film trilogy in Europe. On loan from the Back to the Future Museum in Italy are the likes of original 2015 hoverboards, Marty McFly’s drying red jacket and one of the self-lacing Nike trainers.

There are plenty of displays with behind-the-scenes information and making-of secrets for fans to enjoy, including the Back in Time documentary on the trilogy playing on a big screen in one of the rooms. This features interviews with the likes of Michael J Fox, Christopher Lloyd, producer Steven Spielberg and director Robert Zemeckis. And at the end, there’s the opportunity to have your photo taken inside a replica of the DeLorean time machine, which fans can even sit inside.

From our visit, Express.co.uk can safely say it’s a real treat for mega and even casual fans to see some incredible props, costumes and more. The exhibition room itself could have looked a little less cheap, but to be honest it’s the items we were really there to see. And ending with being able to get inside a version of the car for a picture (for an add-on price to the ticket) was really magical.