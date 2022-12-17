Baltimore Ravens 3-13 Cleveland Browns: Donovan Peoples-Jones







Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Donovan Peoples-Jones scored the only touchdown of the game as the Cleveland Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens 13-3 on Saturday to stay alive in the AFC playoff race.

Story of the Game

In Deshaun Watson’s home debut for the Browns (6-8), his scoring toss to People-Jones came with two minutes and 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter to put Cleveland 13-3 up.

Watson, who was banned for 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct, finished 18 of 28 for 161 yards in wintery conditions, adding 22 more on the ground.

Browns rookie Cade York made two field goals but missed two others, while Baltimore’s All-Pro Justin Tucker – the league’s most accurate kicker – had a rare off night, missing with a 48-yarder to end the first half and then having another attempt blocked in the second.

Tyler Huntley, who was only cleared from concussion protocol a few days ago, started again in place of Lamar Jackson (knee), who missed a second straight. But Huntley but couldn’t get Baltimore going, finishing 17 of 30 for just 138 yards.

Huntley made a critical mistake in the third quarter, when he was intercepted at the Cleveland nine-yard line by Denzel Ward – the Ravens trailing only 6-3 at that precise moment.

Watson then directed a 91-yard scoring drive, delivering his TD strike to Peoples-Jones which proved to be enough to close out a crucial victory.

Stats leaders

Ravens

Passing: Tyler Huntley, 17/30, 138 yards, 1 INT

Rushing: JK Dobbins, 13 carries, 125 yards

Receiving: Mark Andrews, three catches, 31 yards

Browns

Passing: Deshaun Watson, 18/28, 161 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: Nick Chubb, 21 carries, 99 yards

Receiving: Amari Cooper, four catches, 58 yards

Donovan Peoples-Jones, four catches, 31 yards, 1 TD

What’s next?

Tom Brady takes on Joe Burrow for the very first time in the NFL as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL go toe to toe on Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) welcome Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) into town – kick-off at 9.25pm – with the New York Jets (7-6) also hosting the Detroit Lions (6-7) in a key clash for playoff spots, with this one getting under way at 6pm. The Sunday night triple-header rounds off with the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) hosting the New York Giants (7-5-1) in an NFC East divisional battle with huge postseason implications for the two wild card hopefuls – kick-off at 1.20am on Monday morning.

