Barclays issues warning on scam targeting grieving families

Sadly, there are no levels to which scammers will not stoop in the hopes of duping people out of their hard-earned cash. One such instance involves criminals using death as an opportunity to make money.
Barclays shared the story of Olivia, who was grieving the loss of her aunt who had recently died.
Olivia had been helping to plan the funeral, had written the obituary and was dealing with her aunt’s will.
During this difficult time, she receive a phone call from an insurance company.
The caller explained Olivia’s aunt had a life insurance policy in place, and was due a substantial payout.
The so-called adviser thanked her for her time, said they would be in touch with more details and then ended the call.
But Olivia never heard from them again, and the money she had been promised did not arrive.
Sadly, this is what is known as a bereavement scam, and preys on the vulnerabilities of someone who has just lost a loved one.
In fact, the caller was not a genuine insurance company employee, nor was their a life insurance policy.
Instead, scammers had seen the obituary for Olivia’s aunt, and seized the opportunity to take advantage.
They used the details from the obituary to convince Olivia there was an insurance policy, and tricked her into paying a premium which did not exist.
The fraudsters were then able to make off with Olivia’s hard-earned cash, providing another emotional blow.
Scammers will often use the death of a relative to try to trick people into paying them money.
However, Britons can take steps in attempts to protect themselves from being targeted in this way.
Barclays warns people should never rush to make a payment as taking time is always key.
Individuals should check the person asking for money is genuine, and if they feel threatened, should call the police.
The bank added: “Always think carefully about how you announce the death of a loved one. Information like their date of birth, address, middle name or maiden name can all help a scammer to target you.”
No real insurance company would ever pressure a person into making a payment there and then.
Barclays suggests people end a phone call, and then find a number for the company from a reliable source – not from any correspondence they have received.
The person can then call the company to ask whether the large sum of money actually exists.
A genuine organisation will never mind a person taking the extra time to make sure there is no scam at play.
