Barclays issues warning on scam targeting grieving families

Sadly, there are no levels to which scammers will not stoop in the hopes of duping people out of their hard-earned cash. One such instance involves criminals using death as an opportunity to make money.

Barclays shared the story of Olivia, who was grieving the loss of her aunt who had recently died.

Olivia had been helping to plan the funeral, had written the obituary and was dealing with her aunt’s will.

During this difficult time, she receive a phone call from an insurance company.

The caller explained Olivia’s aunt had a life insurance policy in place, and was due a substantial payout.

READ MORE: Jeremy Hunt may ‘come for pensions next’