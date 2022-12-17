Categories
Showbiz

BBC blasted for lack of impartiality over Meghan and Harry


Speaking of Harry, Nicholas said on December 8: “Now, his main complaint and it is a familiar one, is of press intrusion and this suggestion that this amounts to a conspiracy between the Palace and the press. 

“That I think is where credibility is really stretched beyond what is reasonable. 

“Consider one of the things that Meghan said… ‘No matter what I did, they were still going to find a way to destroy me.’ 

“Well, the first point, who is the ‘they’ she’s referring to? I think it’s the Palace but most particularly it is to the press. But the idea that anyone was out to destroy her, frankly I think is absurd and does not stand up to proper and reasonable scrutiny. 





Source link

Alex Davies

By Alex Davies

Alex Davies is a Senior TV reporter at Express.co.uk. Formerly a Lifestyle & Features Reporter for OK! Online, Alex moved to the Express in November 2018. Alex covers everything from the latest Netflix series to the most talked-about reality TV shows.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.