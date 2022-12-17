Beatrice’s wears ‘vintage’ engagement ring worth up to £140k

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot on July 17, 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge, Windsor. The royal looked sensational as she married the property developer.
Maxwell Stone, Creative Director at Steven Stone Jewellers, spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about Princess Beatrice’s show-stopping stone by designer Shaun Leane.
He said: “Princess Beatrice’s ring is an absolute stunner. A six-claw round diamond takes centre stage, which looks to be around 3cts.
“The round diamond shoulders two tapered baguettes, which gives the ring a vintage feel and Art Deco-inspired look.
“For added sparkle, the ring also features small pavé diamonds halfway around the band.”
When it comes to engagement rings – for both royal and non-royal brides – diamonds are a classic, timeless choice.
Maxwell pointed out that Beatrice joined the likes of Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II, who were both given diamond engagement rings.
In fact, the expert revealed that Beatrice’s ring is “very similar” to Meghan’s, which is a trilogy diamond ring.
Maxwell continued: “The diamonds are VVS grade, which means they have minuscule inclusions that are difficult even for trained eyes to see under 10x magnification.”
Unsurprisingly, the royal wears a ring fit for a Princess, with the expert predicting it was far from cheap.
He said: “With this in mind, I would estimate the value of this ring to be around £130,000 to £140,000.”
Jon White, Director of leading precious metals buyer Gold Traders, spoke to Express.co.uk about what a diamond ring might symbolise.
Of course, when it comes to engagement rings there are a plethora of stones available.
Beatrice’s mother Fergie had a jaw-dropping ruby, while sister Eugenie’s ring boasted a rare padparadscha sapphire.
Kate Middleton’s engagement ring, which famously previously belonged to Princess Diana, holds an incredible 12ct Ceylon sapphire.
Speaking about diamonds, Jon said: “The diamond is a classic gemstone, and the most popular choice when it comes to engagement rings.
“It symbolises a strong bond between two people, as well as symbolising health and a long life.”
The expert explained that diamonds have featured heavily on royal engagement rings since Queen Victoria’s reign, but were usually accompanied by another, larger stone.
This was until Queen Elizabeth II, who sported a gorgeous square-cut diamond engagement ring.
Royal fans absolutely love Beatrice’s classic diamond sparkler, with making taking to Instagram in praise of the style choice.
@khobedelucca called the ring “timeless and incredibly crafted”. @auris_jc commented: “Love this ring!! It won me over, Sophie’s and Meghan’s were my favourites before this one.”
@subaruba added: “WOW. Just WOW, what a gorgeous ring. And so unusual. He did a fantastic job.”
