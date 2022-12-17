Beatrice’s wears ‘vintage’ engagement ring worth up to £140k

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot on July 17, 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge, Windsor. The royal looked sensational as she married the property developer.

Maxwell Stone, Creative Director at Steven Stone Jewellers, spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about Princess Beatrice’s show-stopping stone by designer Shaun Leane.

He said: “Princess Beatrice’s ring is an absolute stunner. A six-claw round diamond takes centre stage, which looks to be around 3cts.

“The round diamond shoulders two tapered baguettes, which gives the ring a vintage feel and Art Deco-inspired look.

“For added sparkle, the ring also features small pavé diamonds halfway around the band.”

