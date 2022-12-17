Best Call of Duty classes and loadouts to slay Christmas noobs

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
It’s all about gift-giving, peace and harmony, love and compassion, and absolutely decimating players who recently were gifted the new Call of Duty title. Relentless, merciless, harrowing destruction on a level that they are never prepared for.
That’s right. It’s time to slay Christmas noobs and make them reconsider ever logging on to the game ever again. While skill-based matchmaking is a thing, you’re still bound to run into some new players while gaming over the holiday break. So you’re going to need some classes to maximize the K/D ratio increase you’re looking for.
Here’s the best loadouts and classes to absolutely demoralize new players in MW2.
Best loadouts and classes in MW2
MW2 M4 loadout and class
- Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp
- Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel
- Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
- Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock
- Rear Grip: XTEN Grip
Secondary: Preferred pistol
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Trophy System
Arguably the best gun in the game, the M4 is a Swiss army knife weapon in MW2, allowing you to cut down new players with ease.
MW2 TAQ-56 loadout and class
- Muzzle: Komodo Heavy
- Barrel: 14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity
- Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip
Secondary: Preferred pistol
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Dead Silence
The current pick for Call of Duty League pros is definitely good enough to mow down Christmas noobs.
MW2 Fennec 45 loadout and class
- Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Stock: Fennec Bullfighter
- Magazine: Fennec Mag 45
- Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip
Secondary: Preferred pistol or Combat Knife
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage
The Fennec has a wildly quick fire rate, making it a perfect gun to slay noobs on maps like Shipment or Shoot House.
MW2 Vaznev-9K loadout and class
- Muzzle: Lockshot KT85
- Laser: Schlager PEG Box IV
- Stock: Markeev R7 Stock
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip
Secondary: Preferred pistol
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Battle Rage
This is a go-to submachine gun class in MW2. The Vaznev-9K takes some work to unlock, but it’s worth it.
MW2 TAQ-V loadout and class
- Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40
- Barrel: 18′ Precision-6 Barrel
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Magazine: 30 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip
Secondary: Preferred pistol or Combat Knife
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage
The TAQ-V may seem like an odd choice, but try using this battle rifle out before writing it off. It’s basically an assault rifle in disguise.
MW2 sniper loadout and class
- Muzzle: FTAC Reaper
- Barrel: 22″ OMX-456
- Stock: FSS Merc Stock
- Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip
- Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity
Secondary: Preferred pistol, or SMG in an Overkill loadout
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Scavenger/Overkill and Double Time, Fast Hands, Quick Fix
Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Munitions Box
This is an excellent, all-purpose sniper class in MW2. You can use this to dominate the noobs from a distance.