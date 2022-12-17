Best Call of Duty classes and loadouts to slay Christmas noobs

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

It’s all about gift-giving, peace and harmony, love and compassion, and absolutely decimating players who recently were gifted the new Call of Duty title. Relentless, merciless, harrowing destruction on a level that they are never prepared for.

That’s right. It’s time to slay Christmas noobs and make them reconsider ever logging on to the game ever again. While skill-based matchmaking is a thing, you’re still bound to run into some new players while gaming over the holiday break. So you’re going to need some classes to maximize the K/D ratio increase you’re looking for.

Here’s the best loadouts and classes to absolutely demoralize new players in MW2.

Best loadouts and classes in MW2

MW2 M4 loadout and class

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Arguably the best gun in the game, the M4 is a Swiss army knife weapon in MW2, allowing you to cut down new players with ease.

MW2 TAQ-56 loadout and class

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Barrel: 14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

The current pick for Call of Duty League pros is definitely good enough to mow down Christmas noobs.

MW2 Fennec 45 loadout and class

Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp

Bruen Cubic Comp Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Fennec Bullfighter

Fennec Bullfighter Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol or Combat Knife

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

The Fennec has a wildly quick fire rate, making it a perfect gun to slay noobs on maps like Shipment or Shoot House.

MW2 Vaznev-9K loadout and class

Muzzle : Lockshot KT85

: Lockshot KT85 Laser : Schlager PEG Box IV

: Schlager PEG Box IV Stock : Markeev R7 Stock

: Markeev R7 Stock Magazine : 45 Round Mag

: 45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Battle Rage

This is a go-to submachine gun class in MW2. The Vaznev-9K takes some work to unlock, but it’s worth it.

MW2 TAQ-V loadout and class

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 18′ Precision-6 Barrel

18′ Precision-6 Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol or Combat Knife

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

The TAQ-V may seem like an odd choice, but try using this battle rifle out before writing it off. It’s basically an assault rifle in disguise.

MW2 sniper loadout and class

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Barrel: 22″ OMX-456

22″ OMX-456 Stock: FSS Merc Stock

FSS Merc Stock Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

Cronen Cheetah Grip Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity

Secondary: Preferred pistol, or SMG in an Overkill loadout

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Scavenger/Overkill and Double Time, Fast Hands, Quick Fix

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Munitions Box

This is an excellent, all-purpose sniper class in MW2. You can use this to dominate the noobs from a distance.