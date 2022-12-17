Best Horror Shows To Watch On Netflix

Since streaming sites became a thing, audiences simply know the best shows out there are always available for them. Netflix, one of the most famous streaming services, has one of the wider catalogs. Horror fans with Netflix will be happy to know that this streaming service has a lot of excellent options for them to binge-watch or take at a slow pace.





From truly gory, explicit, surreal shows, like Slasher and Brand New Cherry Flavor, to more familiar options that will definitely scare its viewers without traumatizing them forever like Creeped Out, Wednesday, and Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix offers a lot of must-watch series.

10/10 Black Mirror Is Perfect For Sci-Fi Horror Fans

An anthology of speculative fiction, Black Mirror explores current social problems through bizarre situations taking place in near-future dystopic worlds. Written by Charlie Brooker, this series has 22 episodes, one special, and one interactive film on Netflix, as well as two webisodes. Currently, Netflix is working on its sixth series.

After five seasons, Black Mirror has established itself as a must-watch when it comes to sci-fi horror on Netflix. It doesn’t explore paranormal themes nor feature explicit violence, but it delves into very disturbing topics. Especially because they are rooted in possible scenarios of social collapse.

9/10 Slasher Delivers Just What It Promises

Created by Aaron Martin, Slasher is a four-season series that focuses on different stories per season. Each of the series follows a masked killer who targets their victims for different reasons. As its name explains, Slasher puts special attention on the stalking and the splatter dimension of the killings.

Slasher is the perfect option for anyone who misses the Scream‘s franchise general vibe. Like in this franchise, there’s always a killer on the loose, ready to stab their unaware victims. Additionally, every season includes a different mystery that will keep viewers on the edge of their sits.

8/10 All Of Us Are Dead Has Good Character Development

Based on the webtoon “Now at Our School,” All of Us Are Dead is a coming-of-age/zombie series that follows a small zombie apocalypse contained in a Korean high school after a science experiment goes wrong. With the school in quarantine, the students must use their available resources to survive before transforming too.

All of Us Are Dead is both a horror and teenage drama. Except for one sex scene, it’s a good series for PG-13 audiences who have no problem with blood and want to get scared, but not traumatized. Contrary to other horror pieces, this series makes sure not to be just about horror. It also develops the characters.

7/10 Marianne Has A Self-Contained Story

When Emma Larsimon, a successful horror writer, returns to her childhood town, she realizes that her stories — which were inspired by her own nightmares — are real. This revelation puts her on the path of a demon named Marianne, with whom she’s connected.

Sadly, Marianne was canceled after its first season, in January 2020. However, the first season does a great job of delivering a self-contained story. It certainly sets the path for a second season, but fans won’t be disappointed at the lack of answers. Besides, it’s one of the scariest shows on recent television. A great option for true horror fans.

6/10 Audiences Have Ignored Creeped Out For Too Long

Originally created for CBBC in the United Kingdom, Creeped Out premiered in the U.S. as a Netflix original. This anthology features 23 different narratives, all interconnected by the appearance of “The Curious,” a masked character who appears at the beginning and end of every episode. “The Curious” collects Creeped Out stories and announces his appearance with a disturbing whistle.

As a UK production, Creeped Out hasn’t gotten the international praise it deserves. However, it has even won BAFTAs and other awards for young audiences. It may not be the scariest show available on Netflix, but it’s creepy enough to stay in the viewers’ minds for a couple of days. It’s perfect to watch with kids.

5/10 Brand New Cherry Flavor Is Quite A Trip

As Lisa Nova (Rosa Salazar) arrives in LA ready to start her career as a director, a powerful producer stabs her in the back. Things take a sinister turn when she chooses to get revenge for his actions. What follows is an acid trip full of bizarre moments and disturbing creatures.

Since it premiered, Brand New Cherry Flavor has been a recurrent topic on social media due to its incredibly bizarre aesthetic. Many of its surreal scenes make no sense — including a strange sex sequence with a wound on Lisa’s abdomen — which keeps the viewers disturbed throughout the eight episodes, but incapable of stopping watching.

4/10 Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities Will Not Disappoint Cinema Lovers

Directed by Academy Winner Guillermo del Toro, Cabinet of Curiosities is an anthology inspired by short stories written by Del Toro himself, as well as other famous dark fantasy and horror authors like Emily Carroll and Michael Shea. Every episode features a different story, each as scary as the last one.

Del Toro’s work never disappoints and his Cabinet of Curiosities isn’t an exception. All the series’ episodes are gothic masterpieces. Del Toro’s horror is spooky enough to keep the viewers’ morbid curiosity entertained, but additionally, every story includes a compelling narrative. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities isn’t just about being scary.

3/10 Archive 81 Is Pure Binge-Watch Material

Based on Daniel Powell and Marc Sollinger’s podcast, Archive 81 follows Dan, a conservator working on a set of HI8 tapes for a mysterious institution named L.M.G. When Dan moves to a research campus to keep working on this, he unintentionally ends up in the middle of the story of a mysterious cult.

Easily one of the most bingeable series on Netflix, Archive 81 will keep anyone glued to the screen. Each episode of the series poses a new question that will keep viewers awake at night. The resolution of each of its plotlines will shock its viewers.

2/10 Flanagan’s The Haunting Of Hill House Is One Of His Best Works

A happy family of seven, the Crains, moves into an old mansion so the parents can flip it. While in there, the mother and, Nell, the youngest daughter are haunted by paranormal experiences that end up in tragedy. 26 years later, after the death of Nell, the adult siblings have to reunite and deal with their past.

Anyone enjoying the Flanaganverse can agree that The Haunting of Hill House is one of Flanagan’s best series. The show is scary enough, but it also makes a point to deliver a proper story, full of compelling characters. In many ways, the series feels like a metaphor for dysfunctional familial relationships, so viewers may even relate to the characters.

1/10 Wednesday

After being expelled from her “normie” high school for dumping piranhas in the pool, Wednesday is sent to Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts in the town of Jericho, Vermont. Thanks to her psychic abilities and her natural stubbornness, the Addams girl manages to solve a series of murders shocking the town.

Like most Addams Family’s projects, Wednesday isn’t just pure horror. However, even amidst the teenage drama and the jokes, it’s still one of the darkest iterations of this family. It’s scary enough, gory enough, and ridiculous enough. Fans of horror who don’t take themselves seriously will love it.

