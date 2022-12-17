Best PC Games 2022

The PC gaming ecosystem is easily the largest in the industry, with tens of thousands of games available to play. Not only that, unlike Switch or PlayStation, there isn’t exactly a “first-party” publisher on PC, which means there are few true marquee exclusive games on the platform. Therefore, this list of the year’s five best PC games naturally features games you’ll sometimes (though not always) find elsewhere, but in cases where multiplatform games appear, we believe they’re best played on PC and deserve a spot on this list. This year’s list is an eclectic bunch, too, with a speedrunning gem, a deep detective-like experience, and a physics playground all earning top spots.