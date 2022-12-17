Bill Nighy ponders his longevity – ‘missed a lot of days’

While “everyone has feelings of anxiety at some point in their life”, when it begins to affect day-to-day life, it could be generalised anxiety disorder.

“People with generalised anxiety disorder feel anxious most days and often struggle to remember the last time they felt relaxed,” the NHS clarifies.

While the exact cause of this condition is not known, research suggests it could be linked to a history of stressful experiences and an imbalance in brain chemicals.

Most specifically, there seemingly is an imbalance between the brain chemicals serotonin and noradrenaline.