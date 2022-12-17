Boris Becker ‘axed from BBC gig’ following prison release

This will also come as a blow to Becker’s former Wimbledon colleagues with former British No.1 Castle criticised for his support of the six-time Grand Slam champion at Queen’s Club Championship earlier this year. “I’ve had a real moment of missing Boris,” Castle said. “I know he’s in prison and I know why. Boris, we look forward to welcoming you on your return.”

Castle had previously spoken about his close relationship with Becker and hoped the German was able to re-build his left after being released from prison. He said: “I’ve sat alongside him, I’ve played with him, I’ve practiced with him, I’ve been out with him, I’ve been drunk with him, he’s a good man. He’s going to prison for two and a half years. And I’m, look, I’m shocked because it’s close to me. I’m sad that his life has come to this and I hope he’s able to rebuild on the other side.”