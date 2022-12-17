Brilliant heating hack using a tea light leaves room ‘like a





A hack described as “the best life hack ever” could heat your room using things you have around the home. It will likely be very helpful to Britons shivering in their home this winter thanks to the cost of living crisis.

All you need is a tea light and a terracotta plant pot. The hack was tested by TikTok account @rightguysreview, which has 1.2M followers. He was incredibly impressed by the hack, finding it increase the temperature in his room by half a degree in just two minutes. The content creator explained how he tested the clever hack. He said: “All right guys, cost of living crisis. Can one tea light and a plant pot heat up your room? Let’s give it a try.” How exactly do you get up this clever mini heater? He went on: “First things first light your candle. Place it on the middle of a plate and then pop the pot over, so the flame is directly below the hole. I’ll give that about three minutes and it’s meant to heat up quite warm.” READ MORE: Savvy trick to reduce your energy bill today – change two settings on your boiler

The video has had a huge 123.1K “likes” and over 2,500 comments on the social media app. One commenter wrote: “Going to do this in my house.” Another said: “15 years ago when I was on the dole, I used tealights to heat up my room because I couldn’t afford gas. I didn’t use a plant pot though.” One suggested: “Ceramic pot would work better with a couple of tee lights. But watch out for the price going up. Also, they burn oxygen and vent the room. But someone skeptical said: “It went up half a degree because you close the doors and shut your curtains, not because of a candle.” Another said: “I think closing the doors and pulling the curtains did a big part of that 0.5c.”

Another content user claimed a £3.25 heating hack could make your home feel “like a desert”. The Cosy Club detailed the clever hack. The Cosy Club is a TikTok account dedicated to helping Britons tackle high energy bills and stay cosy. It shares “life hacks” with 12.3K followers on the account @the.cosyclub, which has almost 200K likes. It said: “If you want your house to feel like a desert. Grab yourself some old cardboard. Tear off some tin foil and wrap that baby up. Then place it behind the radiator.” The insulating power of the cardboard and the reflective power of the foil help Britons benefit from more heat. The silver foil prevents heat from escaping into the wall and reflects it back into the room.