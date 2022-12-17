British woman dies after mother and daughter mowed down in

A 50-year-old British woman died after being mowed down by a van in the district of San Miguel de Abona in south Tenerife. A second British woman, her 75-year-old mother, was also knocked down but only suffered minor injuries and has been discharged from hospital. Police on the island have launched a major manhunt to find the driver of the van.

The hit-and-run occurred around 8.30pm on ElGuincho Avenue when the van mounted the pavement at speed and knocked both women down before driving off.

Police believe the van could be a Renault Traffic, Nissan Primastar, or Vauxhall Vivaro.

The British Consulate confirmed the 50-year-old woman, who has not been named was taken to hospital in the capital of Santa Cruz but died due to the seriousness of her injuries.

Her mother, suffered minor injuries but survived the brutal hit-and-run.

It is unclear if the women were on holiday in Tenerife or if they live on the island.