Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Addressed Criticism Of Her

You may have noticed that Britney Spears loves to post a naked pic onto Instagram. As she should! As we all should (if we want to)! It’s literally just flesh, it’s not that big of a deal!
Because people seemingly can’t handle a woman enjoying her own body, it’s a move that’s gotten Britney plenty of mind-numbingly stupid comments in the past. Unfortunately, this seemed to be the case when she shared a few since-deleted pics earlier this week.
Subsequently, her husband Sam Asghari hopped into the comments to offer his take on all the negativity.
“The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this,” he wrote, sharing the comment onto his story.
“I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life?”
Indeed, Britney herself has previously said that the end of her conservatorship was a huge reason she decided to start posting nude photos, saying last August, “I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the would has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way.”
Sam has also previously defended Britney’s posts after her ex, Kevin Federline, claimed that their kids found it “tough” to see them. “Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mothers choices and positive body image they wouldn’t be the first teenagers embarrassed of their parents. Most kids are embarrassed of their parents at one point,” he wrote. “Eventually if not already they will realize their mothers choices are harmless and an expression of newly found freedom.”
Hope Britney is having a nice day!
