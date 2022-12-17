Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Addressed Criticism Of Her

Sam has also previously defended Britney’s posts after her ex, Kevin Federline, claimed that their kids found it “tough” to see them. “Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mothers choices and positive body image they wouldn’t be the first teenagers embarrassed of their parents. Most kids are embarrassed of their parents at one point,” he wrote. “Eventually if not already they will realize their mothers choices are harmless and an expression of newly found freedom.”