BSD City expands with new housing development Hiera

Mitbana, a joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and Surbana Jurong, and Sinar Mas Land are jointly developing one of the largest mixed-use developments in BSD City. The new development by PT Sinar Mitbana Mas is located on a 108-hectare site and will feature township and transit-oriented developments.

Named “Hiera”, it is inspired by the Japanese characters “平和”, which mean peace and harmony. Since its initial stages of planning, it has been envisioned as the “Heartland of BSD City.” Staying true to the hiera ethos, the design balances an active urban lifestyle with holistic wellness for its residents.

Hiera will feature spaces that promote community building and placemaking, and amenities for the development of self-sufficiency. A key attraction is a car-free commercial street with retail shops, dining and entertainment options that provide vivacity and convenience for all.

“Hiera will exemplify how nature and urbanization can coexist harmoniously. It will pioneer new and innovative designs while protecting the environment, allowing our residents to make special memories while living in a sustainable environment. With its abundant green features, peaceful spaces for rejuvenation and amenities offering connectivity and vibrancy, residents will enjoy a holistic urban lifestyle at Hiera,” said Vincent Lee, deputy chief operating officer of Mitbana and president director of PT Sinar Mitbana Mas.

The new housing development sits on a 108-hectare site west of BSD City. (./.)

After learning some lessons from the coronavirus pandemic, Hiera adopts a biophilic design principles and features spaces that can be adapted in response to future pandemics. The large area is further complemented by a variety of waterfront and green spaces.

Hiera also has a 3.7-kilometer continuous green loop shaded with trees and ornamental plants that are modeled after the tropical streetscapes of Singapore. The space was designed to ensure that everyone has a place for recreational outdoor activities.

The loop will also promote sustainable mobility options through sidewalks and bicycle paths, connecting commuters safely and conveniently to public transportation, such as the future Jatake train station, an integrated transportation hub that includes park-and-ride facilities, and the BSD Link shuttle bus service.

“In building BSD City, Sinar Mas Land emphasizes integrated and sustainable city-wide developments. We welcome collaboration with partners who share the same vision to accelerate the development of BSD City. We are collaborating with Mitbana, which has vast experience and expertise in urban developments in Japan and Singapore to enrich the new living experience and add value for the residents in BSD City,” said Theodore G. Thenoch, CEO of BSD residential of Sinar Mas Land and vice president director of PT Sinar Mitbana Mas

Since its initial stages of planning, it has been envisioned as the “Heartland of BSD City.” The project is a collaboration between Mitsubishi Corporation, Surbana Jurong and Sinar Mas Land. (./.)

Residents of Hiera will have direct access to Jakarta through toll roads and major boulevards in West BSD, such as the Jakarta-Serpong toll road and Jakarta-Merak toll road, which are connected to the Second Jakarta Outer Ring Road (JORR2) and Soekarno-Hatta Airport toll road. Residents will also be able to access the Serpong-Balaraja toll road in the future, as it is currently being developed.

Hiera is part of the up-and-coming West BSD which will feature new and unique recreational amenities such as City Zoo by Jatim Park and Cimory Dairy Land. The development is designed to be accessible to shopping, entertainment and business centers in BSD City, such as the Breeze Mall, Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) and BSD Green Office Park. Several healthcare and educational facilities such as Eka Hospital, Jakarta Nanyang School, Sinarmas World Academy and the future Genesis Global School will also be in close proximity.

A joint venture between Sinar Mas Land and Mitbana, Hiera will begin the first phase of construction in 2023. It will be launched soon as a landed housing estate with wellness and holistic living at the core of its design.



