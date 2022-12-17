Call of Duty Has A New Fan In Argentine Goalkeeping Star Who’s

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been one of the best soccer tournaments ever, but now it has reached a near conclusion. Tomorrow Argentina will lock horns with France in the finals. The whole world is waiting to see this epic clash between the two nations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Every soccer fan is looking forward to seeing Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe perform in this match. But there are other elite players on both sides, on whom everyone will have their eyes. One of those players is the Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who is also a key figure on the South American side besides Messi.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Dibu” Martinez is a goalkeeper who plays for Argentina’s national team and English Premier League club, Aston Villa. Further, he is one of the most famous goalkeepers in the world, especially after his outstanding performance that helped Argentina win Copa America 2021. Fans know almost everything about Martinez but might not know about his love for Call of Duty.

Emiliano Martinez needs to play Call of Duty

The Argentine goalkeeper had an interview with former West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster. In that session, the Aston Villa player talked about many things, from his days in Arsenal to playing for his national side besides Lionel Messi and winning the Copa America 2021.

During that interview, the 30-year-old also gave a house tour and showcased his jersey collection. But when they got into his office, Martinez showcased his Call of Duty setup to Foster. The latter asked him if playing video games helped him relax from his stressful job as a keeper.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Martinez said, “At night time with a few of my Argentinian mates, we play Call of Duty. I put the kids to bed and I said to my wife see you later again. I’ll go playing with my mates.” The 30-year-old Argentine player also shared that he plays the game for at least two hours.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

WATCH THIS STORY: The Most Followed Female Streamers on Twitch

Who would have thought one of the biggest goalkeepers in the world, who will be playing in a FIFA World Cup final soon, is a video game fan? Are you supporting Duibu and Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals against France? Let us know in the comments below.