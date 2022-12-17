Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Going Free-to-Play for Limited

Activision and developer Infinity Ward have announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will soon be going free for a limited period of time. With every new Call of Duty game, Activision ends up having “Free Weekend” phases as a way of trying to pull in new players and convince them to purchase the latest installment in the series. Once again, this will prove to be true with Modern Warfare 2 as the title’s first free weekend since launch will be taking place this week.

Starting tomorrow, December 15th, and lasting until December 19th, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be free to download and play across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Although this free access phase won’t allow players to check out the campaign of Modern Warfare 2, it will let them give the game’s multiplayer mode a spin. Considering that this is the most popular game mode that is seen with every Call of Duty title, it makes sense that this is what Activision is trying to put in front of new players.

As expected with events like this, there are some notable caveats that Activision has included. Not only is this trial limited to four days in total, but players who are checking out Modern Warfare 2 in this manner can only play across three maps: Shipment, Farm 18, and El Asilo. Additionally, four game modes will be featured in this free weekend and include Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, and Kill Confirmed. While this might be a sparse slate of maps and modes to check out (especially in comparison to the full game) Activision is at least also unlocking Modern Warfare 2’s third-person feature as well, which can be used across all of these aforementioned game types. All in all, there’s enough here that anyone checking out MW2 for the first time should know afterward if they’d like to outright buy the game to continue playing it in the future.

