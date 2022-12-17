Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Movement Guide

Quick Links A Few General Suggestions

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is the latest installment in the series at the time of writing, and is making the rounds due to incredible improvements over its predecessors in several aspects, and with each game, the mechanics change slightly.





RELATED: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – The Fastest Way Of Leveling Up

Players struggle to get a hang of the game and end up doubting the skills that carried them in previous games. One such skill is the movement skills that hugely impact your gameplay. This guide will help you to improve your game movement to get a competitive edge over the enemy. The best movement techniques will be covered in detail, which would be of great asset if mastered.

THEGAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY

A Few General Suggestions

Assuming you have the rig capable of running the game to its maxed-out settings regardless, do yourself a favor and switch off motion blur in the game to have a clearer view of the surroundings, and push the field of view slider to 120 to be able to see more.

However, if your rig does not allow this, adjust the graphics settings that sustain 60fps at all times. This is not exactly a competitive edge you have over others, but at the least, you will not lose the game out of lag.

Jump Shot

Since the bunny hop in the game has been nerfed, your best bet for doing something remotely close to that advanced technique is the Jump Shot.

When you are aware of the enemy’s position, run and jump around the corner and pre-aim toward the enemy to gun them down. It also sustains your peeker’s advantage. You can also keep spamming the jump button during a gunfight to deceive the enemy with your constant jumping.

The key factor in this technique is jumping and pre-aiming, which confuses the enemy to make constant adjustments to their aim.

Fast Drop Shot

Imagine you are sprinting, and suddenly, after you move past a building, you spot multiple enemies lying in wait. The best thing you can do in this scenario is to hold your left stick backward and hold the crouch button to dive onto the ground in the backward direction.

Compared to a normal drop shot, this trick will shift your momentum backward and leeway to aim freely at the opponents.

Tactical Sprint Reset

The Tactical Sprint Reset method allows you to carry on your sprint right after the previous one ends. This way, you can cover the distance more quickly and reach the site of action before other players. You can also use this method to evade and dodge the enemy and get out of areas crowded with enemies.

To perform a Tactical Sprint Reset, press the melee button when your Tactical Sprint ends to reset the cooldown timer and perform another Tactical Sprint. You will no longer have to wait for the Tactical Sprint cooldown to end before you can perform another sprint.

Popcorn Hop

This neat technique breaks the peeker’s advantage over the enemy. If you are laying prone on the ground in a corner of the building in wait for the enemy, and you spot one of them running towards you, quickly press the jump button twice to activate the double jump. Your character will bounce in the air when you press the jump button twice.

In this situation, the enemy will have to adjust the aim from the ground to the middle, and you will have the liberty to shoot at them before they can pull up their aim.

Slide Cancel

This trick allows you to shoot in quick succession while you are sliding, which otherwise takes a long time before the slide animation ends. All you need to do is jump twice and ADS while you slide. It will cancel the slide immediately and give you an edge over the opponents.

This technique is good to use when you are sliding in the forward direction and come across an enemy. You can cancel your slide at any moment using this method.

Dolphin Dive

Dolphin Dive is one of the movement mechanics that was previously used in older CoD titles like Call of Duty Black Ops and is now introduced again in the newest title. It allows you to dive in the forward direction, which can be used to your advantage under certain circumstances.

To perform a Dolphin Dive, sprint in the forward direction and hold the crouch button. Your character will jump and dive.

Crouch Spam

While in a gunfight against an enemy, performing a Crouch Spam will relocate the position of your body, similar to Popcorn Hop.

Spamming the crouch button will make your character model move up and down and opponents will have to continuously adjust their aim. You can use that window to shoot them to death.

NEXT: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – A Complete Guide To The Gunsmith