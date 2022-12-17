Call of Duty Modern Warfare II – Game-Breaking Shipment Bug Is

Call of Duty fandom has mostly enjoyed playing this year’s premium offering, Modern Warfare II, from Activision. However, despite being the biggest blockbuster release of 2022, the latest installment from Infinity Ward is facing serious issues.

By now, almost everyone is aware of the fact that Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is not a perfect video game. That is, it also has bugs, glitches, and various other issues. However, what’s alarming to see is the rate at which they keep popping up in the game on a constant basis. And this time, it’s the newly added Shipment map that has fallen prey to a weird bug. It was recently reported by players on Reddit.

The Shipment container bug of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is ruining the Multiplayer experience

Modern Warfare II’s Reddit community members have discovered a new, annoying issue in the Multiplayer matches. It is specifically affecting them while being in the Shipment map. The latter was added with the Season 1 Reloaded update few days ago.

A Redditor, known as u/SeesThroughTime, posted an image on the social platform while highlighting the a container inside Shipment, featured in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. As revealed by the user, there’s a persistent bug that is affecting the results in an online match between two teams, consisting of players under two factions of MWII, namely SpecGru and KorTaq.

The user, in the post above, has warned other Call of Duty players to not stand in the circled red cargo container area. Otherwise, they will force themselves and their squadmates to spawn in it repeatedly for the entirety of a Multiplayer match in Shipment. Seems like there’s no solution to this problem as of now. Because this bug won’t let the players get out of the red container no matter what.

The game-breaking glitch is seriously causing disturbance to the players who are not able to enjoy the Shipment map if they end up getting stuck inside the danger zone. Activision and Infinity Ward are yet to address this issue in their next update. Hopefully, the developers will notice this situation in order to provide a quick fix as soon as possible.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is now available across the globe on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. This weekend, non-CoD gamers can also enjoy the Multiplayer modes of this game for free till December 19.

