Call of Duty Modern Warfare II – Here’s the Best and Quickest Way

Call of Duty dropped a midseason update a few days ago, introducing tons of new content for the players of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2. While Season 1 Reloaded added a lot of fresh elements, it also brought back a classic assault rifle known as Chimera. Originally, it was revealed in 2019’s rebooted Modern Warfare.

For anyone who is not aware, the Honey Badger Chimera happens to be the weapon used by none other than Ghost in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. Now that everyone knows it, the significance of this assault rifle increases even more. But how can one get it for use in Multiplayer as well as Warzone 2? Let’s find out.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II: Unlock Ghost’s Honey Badger Chimera using three different methods

This beast is suitable for Operators who want to stay off the grid. Due to having no visible tracers, hidden skull indicators, and suppressed fire, this weapon is ideal to use against enemy Operators as well as agents. Since it’s also an assault rifle used by Operator Simon “Ghost” Riley in this year’s Campaign‘s starting moments, fans of the character would like to know how to grab it as fast as possible.

Well, unlocking Honey Badger Chimera is not an extremely difficult task in Activision‘s Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. Entering into the game, under the Weapons section, the assault rife shows up with two quests in order to get it eventually. Here they are:

Extracting the weapon from Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ

Getting 2 Operator kills using assault rifles in 15 separate Multiplayer matches

Out of the two methods mentioned above, only the second one is more effective and fast as well. Because Building 21 is still not live in Warzone 2 DMZ so it’s simply not possible to get the Honey Badger from this mode.

Then there’s another way to get Chimera instantly, without having to complete any challenge or quest. It’s currently available in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s in-game store, as part of a bundle called Dark Skies. Interested players can unlock it in a snap using 1200 CP (CoD Points), which they can get by paying real money for this bundle.

What are your impressions on Chimera in case you have already unlocked it in Modern Warfare II? Do you think it is an effective assault rifle in Multiplayer as well as Warzone 2 matches? Let us know in the comments down below.

