Call of Duty streamer Nadia banned from Twitch, know reason – The

Call of Duty Warzone streamer, Nadia was banned from Twitch without any intimation. For hours, fans looked for an explanation for the ban. However, they did not get an answer from her or Twitch.

It was hours later that Nadia took to Twitter to share the reason with her audience.

Why was Nadia banned from Twitch?

got banned on twitch for 14 days for sharing personal information…? whatever that means. cool — nadia (@TheNadiaAmine) December 15, 2022

In a tweet, Nadia revealed she was banned from the streaming platform for sharing the personal information of an audience member during a live stream. This was against Twitch’s doxxing policies. She said:

“Got banned on twitch for 14 days for sharing personal information…? Whatever that means. Cool”

Before this, Nadia had come under a lot of scrutiny as she was accused of using hacks and cheating in Call of Duty. Nadia is known for streaming Warzone on her Twitch streams.

Before the reason was announced, fans assumed it was because of the hacking accusations that she was banned. But it was later clarified it was not because of that.

Is Nadia unbanned from Twitch?

The video that got her the ban. how toxic. Credit to -bbb gaming pic.twitter.com/zNpL4u5Px7 — Alex Shevchenko (@Stikykush12) December 15, 2022

Hours after the initial 2 weeks ban was imposed, Nadia was unbanned from the platform. Many users shared the clip of the exact moment that led to the ban. In the clip, Nadia can be seen reading out the donation that came her way via PayPal. She can be heard saying:

“Daddy Slayer… I know you use your name as Daddy Slayer… but what you don’t know is that when you send me money on PayPal., it actually gives me your full name.”

For now, Nadia’s ban has been removed and her profile has been fully restored by the platform. However, people are divided in this situation. Considering how big a rule-break doxxing is, people are shocked that she was banned for only five hours. On the other hand, people think Twitch banning her in the first place was wrong.

Nadia has been able to create a niche for herself in the Twitch gaming community and has collaborated with other streamers like xQc.

