Call of Duty®: Warzone 2.0 Season 01 Reloaded: What to Know

What better way to score in the Warzone Cup than with an Operator known for sending accurate shots on target?

All three Modern Warfare FC Limited-Time Bundles — the Neymar Jr Operator Bundle (Tracer Pack), Tracer Pack: Paul Pogba Operator Bundle, and Tracer Pack: Messi Operator Bundle — are still available for purchase within the in-game store. And each one comes with its star Operator along with other items to complete a kit fit for Warzone Cup or elsewhere in Modern Warfare® II or WarzoneTM 2.0:

The Neymar Jr Operator Bundle (Tracer Pack) includes the fearless Neymar Jr. Operator, as well as the stealthy “The Feared” Weapon Blueprint and the “Longball” Weapon Blueprint.

The Tracer Pack: Paul Pogba Operator Bundle has the French midfielder Paul Pogba as a playable Operator, as well as the “Series A” Weapon Blueprint meant for silent support and the “Counter Attack” Weapon Blueprint for getting high shots on target.

Finally, the Tracer Pack: Messi Operator Bundle gives you the legendary Leo Messi as an Operator, along with the sleek “Atomic Flea” Weapon Blueprint and the all-around solid “Blue Thunder” Weapon Blueprint.

All of these Bundles come with additional cosmetic items, such as Weapon Charms and Vehicle Skins, for a complete package worthy of athletes who can dominate the Warzone Cup.

Get one of these Bundles — or get the full hat trick — before diving into the Warzone Cup mode, which will be launched within Season 01 Reloaded.

