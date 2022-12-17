Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ Update Nerfs Overpowered Enemies

A new Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ update has nerfed some overpowered enemies that were made unintentionally stronger across the board rather than in specific locations. Activision Blizzard released Call of Duty: Warzone 2 last month and the DMZ mode offers players a PvE experience, and like the PvP battle royale it continues to get improved through patches.





Raven Software has confirmed both in the latest Call of Duty: Warzone 2 patch notes and its Twitter account that enemy artificial intelligence in the DMZ mode has been appropriately balanced to reflect the developer’s vision for the game. Although some Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players like Dr Disrespect have voiced their displeasure with the DMZ mode as compared to games like Escape From Tarkov, the game mode retains a portion of the Warzone audience. Fixes to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ mode like the ones in Season 1 Reloaded may further increase the community with fewer obstacles in the way of enjoying the PvE experience.

RELATED: Rumor: Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Could Be Bringing Back Missing Armor Features

According to Raven Software’s patch notes for the latest Call of Duty: Warzone 2 update, Season 1 Reloaded includes a fix to a DMZ AI issue which had been highlighted through fan feedback. Prior to the new patch, the base AI enemies of Call of Duty: Warzone 2‘s DMZ mode were considered overpowered in some portions of the map. These AI were intentionally made stronger in a specific area of the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 map which should remain in place as the base AI has been debuffed.

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 base AI was unintentionally powerful, which may have resulted in some frustrated players ahead of the launch of the update. Based on the developer update shared by Raven Software, the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ problem was posted to its board the same day that it was fixed, showing the speed in which developers can rectify some of these issues.

As several Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players expressed their enthusiasm for an improved DMZ game mode, some claimed that DMZ is still broken compared to the battle royale experience. While some fans pointed to other Call of Duty: Warzone 2 bugs that are intrusive to their gameplay, one long-time Warzone player requested the return of Plunder.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: A Solo Playlist For Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ Mode Would Be Welcome