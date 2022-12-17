Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ Mode Could Shine During The

The original Call of Duty: Warzone had its fair share of events, but one stood above all others. The Haunting excelled for a number of reasons, from its horror movie crossover skins to a nighttime version of Verdansk in its initial run. It also shook up gameplay through various modes and features, like crates that trigger jumpscares or the hugely popular Zombie Royale. Given its popularity, it makes sense to bring it back for Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and DMZ specifically could do some bold things with the concept.





The DMZ mode featured within Call of Duty: Warzone 2 may only be in its beta form, ensuring there are still some issues that need to be worked on and some aspects that have to be refined, but it is proving to be popular with many gamers. With DMZ quickly becoming a regular part of some players’ daily routines, players could get through all its content sooner rather than later. Fortunately, its PvPvE style ensures it’d be the best possible playground for Haunting content, meaning some fresh gameplay additions could appear later next year.

Why DMZ Should Be The Main Mode Impacted by The Haunting

When crafting content for the original version of The Haunting, Call of Duty: Warzone’s many developers likely had to be careful about what was included. While apparitions appearing around the map and spooky noises were harmless, many players would surely not be on board with AI enemies or other intrusive content. With DMZ, though, there is less of a need for a core formula to be maintained, as matches are not serious competitions that feature live players only.

With AI already existing in DMZ, there would be the freedom to deliver some over the top and terrifying encounters for The Haunting of Al Mazrah. For instance, a previously featured killer like Ghostface or Leatherface could be dropped into the play space, randomly lurking around one of the cities or in some houses in the corner of the map. If players are unlucky enough to stumble upon them, they could be chased down and potentially killed, though defeating an AI-controlled serial killer could result in amazing loot.

Aside from AI-controlled enemies that function much like Krampus from Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Warzone run, a contract inspired by the Saw films could be introduced. With the series already having content from the franchise, the Jigsaw killer’s puppet could appear on-screen and run players through an obstacle course designed to damage them. Players could even be taken to a separate location like the Gulag for this purpose, and once the contract is completed, players could get more special items and rewards before being returned to the main map.

Adding ghosts and Zombies would be another viable option for DMZ, as players are already battling AI anyway inside the co-op mode. As such, these enemy types would simply add some variety while sticking with the core theme, which is a major plus. While Zombies proved controversial in regular Warzone when they began to spread across the map, as they removed PvP zones and got in the way of the traditional gameplay loop, they would be a celebrated addition for a mode that already has prominent AI elements.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map could obviously get some spooky additions like pumpkins, skeletons, and a nighttime theme, but this is content that could easily be present in the traditional battle royale playlists too. For DMZ specifically, there is room to go all in on AI enemies and unique contracts, so hopefully there is a lot of effort put into DMZ’s Halloween-inspired content if another version of the Haunting happens in 2023.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

