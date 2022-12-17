Call of Duty: Warzone Streamer Nadia Amine Gets Banned from

Twitch streamer Nadia Amine, known for streaming Call of Duty: Warzone, has been banned from the platform. She received a 14 days suspension for allegedly ‘violating Twitch’s Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.’

The internet personality shared the news herself on Twitter. However, she maintained the exact reason behind the ban is not clear as of now. Amine has kept in the news for a few months now due to multiple cheating allegations against her.

Nadia first started streaming in January 2021. She is now counted among the fastest-growing female content creators on Twitch. Read on to know more about her ban.

Streamer Nadia Amine Banned from Twitch

The streamer received 14 days of suspension from Twitch on December 15. She announced the development on Twitter and wrote, “got banned on twitch for 14 days for sharing personal information…? whatever that means. cool”.

got banned on twitch for 14 days for sharing personal information…? whatever that means. cool — nadia (@TheNadiaAmine) December 15, 2022

Her Twitch page now displays a message that reads, “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.” The 22 year old seemed confused over the ban, and so were her fans, who were wondering about the reason behind the suspension.

A Twitter user then pointed out that Amine had shared the real name of a player during a live feed, which could be the explanation behind Twitch’s move. The user shared a video in which the streamer is seen calling out a person by his real name when he accuses her of cheating.

The video that got her the ban. how toxic. Credit to -bbb gaming pic.twitter.com/zNpL4u5Px7 — Alex Shevchenko (@Stikykush12) December 15, 2022

Amine says that she got the personal information of the person, including his name, from his PayPal account through which he had earlier donated to her. “I hope you find time to actually do something in your f***ing life because now you look like a f***ing idiot,” Amine said in the video.

Amine is Accused of Cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone

Over the last few months, multiple users have accused Amine of cheating while streaming Call of Duty: Warzone. Users have alleged that she uses wallhacks and aimbots while playing the game to come out as ‘one of the best’ COD streamers. Amine has maintained that she plays the game fairly and is often seen frustrated by the accusations.

Some viewers noticed a significant drop in her performance when she played in a LAN tournament, further doubling down on the doubts regarding her play. Two months ago, some reports suggested that Nadia was shadow-banned from Warzone. She could still stream the game, but had to use other Activision accounts.

The Streamer was Locked Out of her Activision Account in October

In October, when Call of Duty was transitioning from Warzone to Warzone 2, Nadia was locked out of her Activision account. At the time, many users believed that her account had been suspended because of the cheating allegations. However, the streamer later cleared the air, revealing that she was locked out to undergo a verification process.

“I’m not banned. I think I have signed in to too many accounts, and for some reason, the verification process is not letting me sign in. I should get my account back tomorrow,” Nadia said, adding, “I’m not sure about the timeframe, but usually, they are pretty quick, and I tagged an urgent tag on it.”

For more news and updates, keep watching this space.