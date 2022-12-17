Camilla’s Christmas bash – Queen shrugs off Harry and Meghan

The following morning, the second half of Netflix’s ‘Harry and Meghan’ debuted worldwide, unveiling fresh revelations about the couple’s experience in the institution.

The final three episodes of the shocking docu-series focused on events between the day of their royal wedding, in May 2018, and their present day lives in sunny California.

Prince Harry condemned the notion of “institutional gaslighting” within the Royal Family, and claimed Palace communication teams had been “working against each other” to plant stories in the media.

The Duchess of Sussex claimed that, as the media became more critical, her “bubble burst”, and she realised the Palace would not protect her from negative publicity.

She explained: “I wasn’t just being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”